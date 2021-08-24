How to add Bungie.net friends for Destiny 2 crossplay

Destiny 2 crossplay has arrived. For players who have been playing on consoles, wishing to join their PC friends or vice versa, now is your chance to jump into the game with everyone. Everyone will have crossplay enabled at the start of Destiny 2’s Season 15, Season of the Lost. However, if you’re looking to add your friends using the crossplay service, it works a little differently than it traditionally does, but the system is universal for console and PC players.

Rather than using your traditional PlayStation, Xbox, or PC name, you’re going to be using the Bungie name. It uses part of your user name and then sticks four numbers at the end of it. Similar to the Battle.net name you may have used if you have a Battle.net account through Blizzard.

You can find it in your Director menu by going to the ‘roster’ tab. Hover over your name, and you’ll find the Bungie Name right there.

When you want to add a friend who is a different system than you, you’ll need to go to Bungie.net/friends and create a Bungie.net account. Alternatively, you can just sign-up for the account using the account you play Destiny 2, such as your Xbox Live account, Steam, PlayStation, or Stadia account. Once you’ve typed in your information and synced your Destiny 2 account to your Bungie.net account, you can then add your friends to your list. They should transfer to your Destiny 2 account, and you’ll be able to invite them whenever the two of you are online together to join Fireteams.