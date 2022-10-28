Jumping into a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer match means you’re to take on multiple enemies in intense combat. Because of the many playlists available to you, matchmaking for any of them should be fairly quick and efficient. However, it doesn’t hurt to have a few friends working at your side and keeping them in your party. You want to make sure you have them listed as a friend first. Here’s what you need to know about how to add friends in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Where to access your friend list in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The quickest way to access your friend list is to make your way over to the Social tab in Modern Warfare 2. You can do this while you are on the multiplayer matchmaking screen. Open up your menu while in the multiplayer section, and go to the Social tab. From here, you can see which of your friends are online, who is offline, and how to add more friends to your friend list.

There are two ways to find friends in your Modern Warfare game. You can use someone’s Activision ID or add them through the network you’re playing on. For example, if you are playing on the PlayStation network, you can find them through this medium and then add them to your Modern Warfare playlist. Although, if you’re trying to add someone playing on different platforms, you will need to use their Activision ID to make your job easier. This seems like the best way to find other players who are not playing on the same platform as you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you add a friend to your friend list, make sure to send them an invite to join your party and start jumping into multiplayer matches.