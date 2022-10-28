How to fix the Locked Custom Loadout Error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Custom loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are how you can create your specialized characters before entering a multiplayer match. You’ll be able to modify any weapons you bring with you, change out the perks, and choose what type of rewards you receive based on your killstreaks. However, some players are encountering a problem when attempting to use custom loadouts, and they’re locked out of them. Here’s what you need to know about what to do when you’re locked out of custom loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What to do when locked out of custom loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

You can do two things when you’re locked out of of custom loadouts. The first thing you want to do is to make sure you’ve reached level four on your Modern Warfare 2 profile. If you have not, you will need to get level four by playing a handful of multiplayer matches. This should not take you too long to complete. For us, it took us three Modern Warfare 2 matches, and then we reached level four, unlocking the chance to customize our loadouts. However, we didn’t have too many options available to us.

The second thing you need to do if you’ve already reached level four is to restart Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and then load back into the multiplayer version of the game. There’s a chance the game did not properly update when your profile reached level four, preventing you from accessing this feature. When you’ve properly unlocked custom loadouts, make your way over to the Weapons tab in the multiplayer menu, and choose the custom loadout tabs. You can swap out every weapon, tactical gear, lethal gear, perk, and field upgrade on the current loadout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can created additional custom loadouts as you progress through the game. We recommend doing this after you gain access to more weapons and gear.