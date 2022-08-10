How to upgrade weapons in Tower of Fantasy

Weapons are an important part of any MMO game. Typically, you will go through a game collecting various weapons along the way and being unable to upgrade them. It is not like that in Tower of Fantasy. While there may be plenty of weapons for you to use, you can upgrade any of them to a higher level so they can all be viable during combat. Of course, you need to get the required materials first. Here is how you can upgrade weapons in Tower of Fantasy.

Related: Can you play Tower of Fantasy on PC?

Upgrading weapons in Tower of Fantasy

Upgrading weapons is pretty simple. You will start off the game by upgrading a weapon to level five as part of the tutorial. After that, you are on your own. To upgrade a weapon, go into the weapons screen through the menu. You can tap the symbol in the upper right-hand corner of the screen to bring up the menu or press the ESC key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are in the weapons menu, select one of the weapons currently equipped to your character that you wish to upgrade. Press the upgrade button in the lower right corner of the screen. This will bring you to the upgrade menu. From there, select the enhance button. This will automatically select all of the upgrade materials you have. If you have more than is needed, it will leave the excess amount unselected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Press the enhance button again to upgrade the weapon. You can also change the number of upgrade materials being used by selecting them when they appear. Upgrading a weapon requires the use of both gold and Weapon Batteries. Both can be obtained by completing missions, unlocking chests, defeating enemies, and more. If you find yourself running low on upgrade materials, it is good practice to check your rewards in the various menus to see if you have any waiting for you.