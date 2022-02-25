How to allocate HP and FP Flasks in Elden Ring

There are three meters you have to keep a constant eye on while playing Elden Ring: Your HP, Focus Point (FP), and Stamina gauges. Your Stamina gauge will automatically replenish, but your HP and FP meters can only be restored via Crimson Tear flasks and Cerulean Tear flasks, respectively. At any given point, you’re only allowed to carry a set number of flasks; it’s up to you how many of these will be Crimson Tear flasks, and how many will be Cerulean Tear flasks. Here’s how to allocate how many HP and FP flasks you have in Elden Ring.

You can allocate flasks by visiting any one of the game’s Sites of Grace. Rest at the site, and select the option labeled “Flasks.” From here, select “Allocate Flask Charges.” Now, you’ll be able to determine how many of your available flasks are HP flasks, and how many restore FP.

If you’re looking to go with a magic-based build, you’ll likely want to ensure you have a good amount of FP flasks on hand. Inversely, if magic doesn’t pique your interest, you should choose to have as many HP flasks as possible. You can boost the number of total flask charges you have by upgrading your flasks with Golden Seeds.