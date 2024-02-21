How to Avoid Helldivers 2 Cheaters Account Bans

Recommended Videos

Ever since it was first released, Helldivers 2 cheaters have been a small but very problematic part of the community. They jump into missions with infinite rockets and generate thousands of Samples, making even legitimate players look dodgy.

Dozens of multiplayer games have problems with cheaters, though the issues are usually restricted to PvP titles where cheaters seek to give themselves an advantage over others. In Helldivers 2, a PvE game, cheaters give themselves massive amounts of resources and ammo, which only serves to help others. The trouble is that the resources these cheaters generate are easy to track, and they can spell doom for a legitimate player’s experience and account if they’re seen as a cheater.

Related: Explaining Are The Wives and Girlfriends of Helldivers 2

How to Avoid Being Seen as a Helldivers 2 Cheater & Having Your Account Banned

Image via Sony

If players believe they’ve just finished a mission with Helldivers 2 cheaters and want to avoid their account being banned, they should contact Arrowhead Game Studio’s support team as soon as possible.

Players need to contact the support team with their account name and platform and explain how they believe they were recently playing with Helldivers 2 cheaters. In a thread with over 700 responses on the Helldivers 2 Subreddit, one player explained how they thought they’d get banned because they were matched with cheaters using the Quickplay feature.

Within the comments on this thread, a member of the development team reached out to say, “Hey! Contact our support through our Arrowhead homepage and they should be able to set your account straight. You can also provide the names for others that were in the game at the time and we can look into their account histories.”

This means that the player will be able to get their account reset to the point before this mission, meaning they don’t have any of the cheated Samples or experience. This is perfect because it means the player won’t be punished for the actions of others.

The support team is incredibly responsive and has been in constant contact with the player base regarding server issues ever since the game’s release. If players contact the team through the developer’s website, they will receive a response promptly and should be safe from having their account banned.

How to Report Helldivers 2 Cheaters

Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

To report Helldivers 2 cheaters, players must visit the official Arrowhead Game Studios support website and submit a ticket with the usernames of those players they believe have been cheating. The team will look into those players and potentially ban them if they find evidence that they’ve been cheating.

Why Helldives 2 Cheaters are Bad for the Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

The reason Helldivers 2 cheaters are bad for the game is that they ruin the sense of progression. It takes hours of playing to earn the levels and in-game currency to unlock every item required to have the best gear for every mission. Cheaters ruin this intended progression path by spawning in all the resources needed to unlock everything after a single mission. Mercifully, it looks like only PC players are able to cheat, but there were well over 500,000 of them trying to get into the game at the last count.

Arrowhead Game Studios designed Helldivers 2 to be a game players look forward to logging into each day because they want to earn that new ship system, such as a jetpack, or cosmetic from the Warbonds Acquisitions menu. The developer had many issues with cheaters in its first game, ruining the sense of progress, so it’s keen to crack down on the same issue in the sequel as quickly as possible.