How to beat 2048 – Best Tips and Movement

2048 is a game that can be addicting and fun, but it can also be frustrating when you keep hitting a wall. The game involves sliding tiles with numbers on them around a grid. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one tile with the sum of the two numbers on it. The goal is to get to the 2048 tile.

Tips and tricks to beat 2048

While there are many ways to play 2048 game, here are some tips that may help you beat it:

Related: How to become President in BitLife

Focus on two directions only

Screenshot by Gamepur

2048 is all about building up blocks of numbers by combining them. However, you can only combine numbers that are touching either horizontally or vertically. Therefore, the key to success is to focus your moves in two directions only.

This way, you can keep your board tidy and increase your chances of finding matching numbers that you can combine. Since the game starts with two random numbers, you should start by deciding which direction you want to focus on first. Once you have made your decision, only move the tiles in that direction.

Remember, you can only combine numbers that are touching either horizontally or vertically, so don’t waste your time trying to combine numbers that are not next to each other.

Never move tiles upward

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the top trick you should remember. Do not move any tiles up unless you absolutely have to. When you move tiles up, there is a good chance that you will create a gap between two tiles.

When this happens, it becomes tough to make any progress because you will be constantly moving tiles around, trying to close the gap.

So, when you choose the direction, it should ideally be either to the right, left, or downward and never upwards. The only time you should move tiles up is when there are no other moves left, and you have to make a tile match with the one above it.

Keep the highest number in a single corner

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to keep the highest number in a single corner. This will give you the best chance of combining like numbers and reaching 2048.

Choose a spot, whether the bottom left or right box, where you’ll concentrate on building the highest number. This strategy will give you the best chance of having enough space and moves as you progress through the game.

When you slide tiles toward the side you’re concentrating on, make sure to slide the larger numbers first. This way, the smaller numbers will have a chance to move into the empty spaces created when you combine the other numbers with bigger ones.

Always remember to focus on 2048

With so many numbers on the screen, it can be easy to get distracted and chase after lower-scoring tiles. But if your goal is to hit that coveted 2048 tile, you need to focus on moves that will get you there as quickly as possible. You don’t have to go for the highest-scoring tile every single time but try to keep an eye on what’s around the 2048 tile and make moves that will create a path toward it.

It’s easy to get distracted by the smaller numbers. Nonetheless, if you want to beat the game, focus on the tile you really want and work toward making enough space for a 2048.