All Zekrom weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Zekrom is a hefty Pokémon to battle against and is considered one of the best, if not better, Dragon-type choices that you can use in Pokémon Go. Capturing it will prove a challenge, but with the correct team and friends helping you out, you should be able to catch it. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of Zekrom’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Zekrom weaknesses

Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. It’s weak to other Dragon-types, along with Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type Pokémon. It is resistant against Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water-type moves. You want to lean into the Fairy-type Pokémon, along with anything in your roster that uses Ground and Ice-type attacks.

Best Pokémon counters to Zekrom

The best Pokémon counters to Zekrom include Mamoswine, Groudon, and Rhyperior.

Mamoswine is a Ground and Ice-type Pokémon. It has both of Zekrom’s weaknesses, making it a great choice regardless of where you place it in your line-up. Ideally, you want to use it somewhere in the middle, mainly because it has a higher focus on being used for damage than defense. The best moves you can teach Mamoswine is the fast move mud slap and the charged moves stone edge, and bulldoze.

Groudon is one of the top-tier Ground-type Pokémon you can hope to have on your roster. While it is a legendary Pokémon, trainers are extremely likely to have it in their roster to use. It’s incredibly powerful, and it’s rather robust, making it a great tank. The best moveset to teach Groudon is the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves earthquake and fire punch.

The last optimal choice is Rhyperior, an excellent Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. If Zekrom has any Electric-based moves, they will barely scratch Rhyperior, and you’ll be able to hit it with a variety of type-focused attacks, and all of them are STAB-based, letting you do even more damage to it. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move mud slap and the charged moves rock wrecker and earthquake.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Zekrom. These are the other choices you can select to fill up the rest of your roster.

Dragonite

Excadrill

Galarian Darmanitan

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Landorus

Latios

Salamence

Togekiss

Zacian

After you complete the five-star raid and you are successful, you will have a chance to try and catch Zekrom. You might encounter Zekrom’s shiny version if you’re lucky.