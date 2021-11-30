Can you catch a shiny Zekrom in Pokémon Go? – December 1, 2021

Zekrom is returning to Pokémon Go alongside Reshiram for a brief time. If you’ve been waiting to catch one of the best Dragon-type Pokémon in the game, now is the time to try grabbing it before it disappears again. You have a few weeks to do it, so if you have time to grab your friends, we highly recommend it. While you’re out there grinding Zekrom encounters, can you catch a shiny Zekrom in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that you will have the chance to capture a shiny Zekrom during the raids you conduct in Pokémon Go. The chances of grabbing a shiny Zekrom are low, but you’ll still have a shot. Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem are returning to Pokémon Go to start the Season of Heritage, and yes, all of them have the chance to be shiny.

The best chance you have of capturing a shiny Zekrom is to work together with a handful of friends and other players to defeat it. Zekrom is a legendary Dragon and Electric-type, giving you only a handful of options to take it down. Both Zekrom and Reshiram will be appearing in five-star raids from December 1 to 16. After that, they’re going to disappear once again, but Kyurem will take their place.