How to beat Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first monster you encounter at the start of the expansion. It’s a large crab creature with a massive wyvern skull on its back to protect itself. It’s a defensive creature, and taking it down can be a bit of a challenge. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to beat the Daimyo Hermitaur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Defeating Daimyo Hermitaur

When battling against a Daimyo Hermitaur, we highly recommend using a Blunt-based weapon. Most of this creature is heavily armored, making it difficult to fight against if you’re using any ammo or Severing weapons. However, the Head and Torso sections are weak to both of those damage types, but a Blunt weapon will also come up on top. The creature’s head and front are its weakest points. Bringing a Lightning Elemental weapons is helpful, as well.

We also recommend bringing a Sonic Bomb for this hunt. When the Daimyo Hermitaur enters a defensive stance, the Sonic Bomb is superb at cracking it open, forcing it out of this stance.

The Daimyo Hermitaur uses its claws throughout the encounter, swinging them around and crashing to the ground. Watching these claws will be critical. Despite the size of this monster, it is highly nimble compared to some of the other creatures. There’s also a chance of the Daimyo Hermitaur burrowing underground, moving sideways to crash into you, shooting out water from its mouth, or jumping into the air to slam down on top of you and your hunting group.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attacking this creature from the side or at an angle will be your best bet. While you will have to look out for its claws when doing so, the Daimyo Hermitaur will attempt to face you using its best attacks, encouraging you to attack it from an unorthodox side. We don’t recommend hitting it from behind on the shell unless you have a Blunt weapon or attempt to break its legs.

If you continue to struggle against taking down this creature, we recommend joining an online room with other hunters. You can do this with the first quest of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. When you go to the Hub, access the board on the right side of the room, and send out a party request. Other players will be able to join you, making it easier to begin the Sunbreak expansion. This also goes for all other quests throughout the expansion.