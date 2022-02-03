Not every infection you encounter will be entirely the same in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Some of them are genuinely horrible creations and were born from the multiple chemical bombings and mutations when the infection first took place. One of these infected, Anomaly C-A-22, a Revenant, is one of these adversaries and defeating it will be no easy task. In this guide, we cover how to beat GRE Anomaly C-A-22 in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

You can find Anomaly C-A-22 in the south area of Houndfield. You can only activate and fight this mutated predator at night. We recommend ensuring you have plenty of weapons on you and several arrows to fight it from afar.

Phase 1

When you enter the location, C-A-22 will be wandering around the center of the arena. You’ll have to hit it from afar, as it will be spitting goo at you and remaining on the ground. You can grab the many gas containers or spears littered throughout the location to pepper it, slowly bringing its health down until you enter the second phase.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phase 2

For the second phase, C-A-22 will be bouncing around the map more often, jumping onto the outer area of the arena, still spitting goo at you. You’ll want to keep it at a distance, using spears or arrows to decimate it. However, you can also close the range and use a preferred melee weapon to hammer it with some well-timed hits, but C-A-22 will reach out, swiping at you. You can only get a few hits in before needing to jump away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phase 3

During the third and final phase, C-A-22 will be jumping around the arena much more often. By this point, you may not have as many ranged options available to you, which means you’ll need to get close. Unfortunately, C-A-22, in its third phase, will be using close-ranged poisonous attacks, forcing you only to get a hit or two in before it responds. Several more aggressive lesser infected may have entered the arena by this point. You’ll want to make sure you deal with them before focusing entirely on C-A-22.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating C-A-22, you’ll gain access to its Unique Infected Trophy, and the door to the GRE Trailer will open, granting you access to the GRE Inhibitor inside it.