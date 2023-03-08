How to beat Horrorboros in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

Horrorboros is a scary-looking King Salmonid that makes its first appearance in the March Salmon Run when the Salmonids took over Inkblot Art Academy. If your team builds up their meter high enough, you’ll have the chance to face off against it. Although this fearsome opponent has a scream that intimidates anyone who dares to challenge it, this boss isn’t as scary as it first appears. Sure, Horrorboros is a step up from Cohozuna, but by knowing one piece of information, you and your team will be able to beat Horrorboros in Splatoon 3 with ease.

Beating Horrorboros in Splatoon 3 guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike Cohozuna, Horrorboros is an airborne enemy, so you’ll need to target your shots more carefully if you’ll want to do any damage. The key to defeating this dragon-like opponent is by attacking the bomb he starts to create in his mouth. Hit the bomb with the Golden Eggs you collect from Boss Salmonids. If you do, you’ll see it slowly get covered in ink. Once it’s fully covered in ink, it will explode in Horrorboros’ mouth, dealing a ton of damage. If you fail to do this, he’ll launch the bomb which covers the area in green sludge.

You can of course attack his body with Golden Eggs or with your regular attacks if you don’t have any Eggs on you, but these forms of attacks won’t do as much damage. We also suggest saving them as a last-ditch effort. An example of when to do this is when it only has about a sliver of health left and you have only a few seconds left in the round. Since the bomb takes some time to explode, you most likely won’t be able to take it out with only 10 or less seconds left on the clock. So, it’s best to dedicate your time to just attacking Horrorboros directly instead.