How to throw Golden Eggs in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

Salmon Run is back in Splatoon 3, and while there aren’t too many changes or differences, there is one small addition to the core gameplay that might speed up some processes. The main goal in Salmon Run is to collect Golden Eggs from Boss Salmonids and put them in Egg Baskets — but now you can toss these Golden Eggs around. Here’s how to throw these valuables in Splatoon 3’s Salmon Run.

Golden Egg throw controls in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

While throwables usually have you press the R shoulder button, throwing Golden Eggs in Splatoon 3 is done with the A button. Still, the arc indicator will look practically identical to how you would throw a sub weapon. After you pick up a Golden Egg from a Boss Salmonid, press and hold A to show the throw trajectory; let go of A to toss the Golden Egg.

Interestingly enough, throwing a Golden Egg takes up about one-third of your ink tank. As such, you might be unable to throw a Golden Egg during an intense shootout.

Salmon Run veterans are probably used to simply approaching an Egg Basket and dropping Golden Eggs inside. By throwing, players can now not only deposit their Golden Eggs from a distance, but they can also pass Golden Eggs to fellow players as well. You don’t have to aim for the top of the Egg Basket; you just have to aim the Golden Egg at the Basket for it to make it inside.

It’s fairly easy and intuitive, and may very well become the default way you deposit Golden Eggs. If you need any practice, the Test Range at Grizzco actually has a practice Golden Egg for you to play around and shoot hoops with.