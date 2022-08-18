How to beat Odur in Thymesia

Thymesia’s first stage is full of advertisements for the Twilight Circus. After reaching the final chamber, you’ll face the ringmaster himself, Odur. He’s much more difficult than the soldiers and circus members you’ve fought up to that point, so you’re going to need to be prepared for the fight. Odur has two health bars, meaning there are two phases to this boss battle in Thymesia. Here’s how to get through them.

Related: Thymesia Plague Weapons guide – How to unlock and upgrade Plague Weapons in Thymesia

How to defeat Odur in Thymesia – Phase 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odur has two different melee combos to be aware of. One is a series of three slashes with his cane sword, and the other is a triple kick. If you don’t want to deflect the attacks, then your best bet is to repeatedly dodge to the side until the combo is done. You’re clear to go in for some damage of your own after that, but don’t overdue it — if you hear a telltale clang, then Odur is about to rear back for another attack or two. You can dodge again and repeat the process to get into a nice rhythm for a while.

When Odur floats away, there are two ranged attacks to deal with. For the first, he’ll send two individual playing cards flying at you, one after the other. These don’t move terribly fast and can be avoided at your normal walking speed if you move to the side. The other attack is more dangerous. Odur will send three series of cards in a wave pattern, followed by a green critical attack. Dodge the card waves and send a Feather toward Odur to counter before he unleashes the next attack, or he’ll zip right to you and deal some high damage.

Before activating the finishing blow to end the first phase of the fight, be sure to use a reave attack to pull the Miasma Plague Weapon from Odur. It’s very useful in the next part.

How to defeat Odur in Thymesia – Phase 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phase two is pretty similar to the first one, but as the arena darkens, Odur’s combos become more dangerous. He will now chain together five to six slashes from his cane sword, and he moves a lot quicker before unleashing them. The same strategy applies though: keep the pressure on as you dodge to the side, but beware of counters.

The main thing to watch for in phase two is Odur’s ultimate, signified by a red glow. Ultimate attacks in Thymesia cannot be deflected or dodged: you have to get out of range. In this case, you’ll need to create a lot of distance between you and the boss, and since the attack is a straightforward thrust, taking some steps to the side would be a good idea too. When you see that red glow, turn around and start sprinting or mashing that dodge button.

As for the Miasma that you stole in the last round, use it at your discretion to get a big dodge boost. The initial burst deals damage, then your dodge distance gets greatly increased for a limited time as you turn into mist with each move. This will greatly help you avoid the longer combos in this phase if you’re not up to deflecting them.

Odur is the first real roadblock in Thymesia. He’s no pushover, but persistence will eventually bring you the victory. Stay smartly aggressive, dealing damage whenever you can, and you’ll come out on top.