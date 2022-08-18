Thymesia Plague Weapons guide – How to unlock and upgrade Plague Weapons in Thymesia

One of Thymesia’s signature mechanics is its use of Plague Weapons. These tainted blades are essentially copies of the weapons that your enemies wield, but in your own hands. Plague Weapons can turn the tide of battle when used efficiently in Thymesia, so you’re going to want to know how to get, keep, and upgrade them.

How to reave Plague Weapons in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thymesia actually lets you steal Plague Weapons from enemies themselves. Holding down the claw attack button will charge up a reave (best done when they’re ready to be executed), and hitting the opponent with this special move will actually let you use whatever weapon they’re currently wielding. Note that it doesn’t take their weapon away; it simply lets you attack them back in the same fashion. This becomes a one-use move for you, but it won’t cost you any energy to unleash. It’s only the permanent Plague Weapons you equip that eat up the energy meter when activated.

How to unlock Plague Weapons in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

So how do you unlock Plague Weapons for yourself? Every enemy has a chance to drop Skill Shards for their particular weapon. This could be a set of Twin Blades, a Halberd, or a Shield like in the screenshot above. When resting at a Beacon, you can pop open the Plague Weapons menu and view the whole arsenal. If you have enough Skill Shards to unlock a Plague Weapon, you can do so. Every weapon has its own type of Shard, so no matter how many you’ve collected for say, the Handaxe, they can’t be spent to unlock the Knife. Of note, unless you unlock a Talent that lets you wield more, you’re limited to carrying a single Plague Weapon at a time. This is in addition to one you can reave from an enemy.

How to upgrade Plague Weapons in Thymesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can spend Shards to upgrade your Plague Weapons too. Each individual weapon has its own upgrade path, and the more Skill Shards you spend there, the better they’ll get. They cost more as you move up the scale, but upgrading means dealing more damage and activating bonus effects. Additionally, if you meet meet certain strength, vitality, or plague stat requirements by leveling up, you’ll unlock further perks for each weapon.