How to beat Sillydillo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

While there are plenty of returning boss fights in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there are quite a few new ones as well. The Beast Pack has some ferocious creatures ready to beat Kirby’s face in if they get the chance. After taking on King Dedede, you venture to the Originull Wasteland and fight Sillydillo. Here is how to beat him.

Before going into the fight with Sillydillo, you have ability choices of hammer, bomb, or needle. There is a side mission for defeating the boss with the hammer ability, so keep that in mind if you want an extra Waddle Dee.

When the fight starts, Sillydillo will walk towards you and try and catch you in a catch. Let him get close and jump over his swipe and hit him. If he does catch you, wiggle the left stick to get out. This beginning portion is pretty simple so take a third of his health out, and he will knock the floor away. There is another side mission to hit three of the homemade Kirbys hanging from the ceiling, so do that before this point.

Sillydillo will roll up and charge at you three times when you get on the lower floor. As he is coming in, either slide or dodge out of the way and run to hit him while he is stunned on the third charge. After taking his health down some more, he will pull out a doll with which he spins around the arena. Avoid him, and he will eventually spin two of those dolls your way before beginning the rolling charge attack again. Just stay back and wait for him to stun himself on that third roll and take him down.