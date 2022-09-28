How to beat Slime Rancher 2 – Does Slime Rancher 2 have an ending?

Slime Rancher 2 has been available on Early Access since September 22, and it has sold over 300k copies. You can start exploring the world, traveling to different areas, and capturing a variety of slimes in your travels. You can also feed your slimes and upgrade your conservatory to create the slime ranch of your dreams.

While Slime Rancher 2 is a game that you can play at your own pace, there is a story that you can explore. Like other open-world games, you can pursue the story and discover the true secrets hidden on the island. This raises the question: is there an ending for Slime Rancher 2? Can players try to beat the game as it is now?

Unfortunately, Slime Rancher 2 cannot be beaten in its current Early Access state. There are the trappings of a story that you can explore, but most of your gameplay will involve traveling and capturing slimes. Slime Rancher 2’s story is currently incomplete, and any planned ending will have to come in future updates.

This may be disappointing for players interested in completing the story, but there are still many activities in the game for you to do. There are plenty of areas to travel to, slimes to collect, and foods to find to feed your new slimes. You can even collect new tools to help you explore, such as the dash module, which makes exploration easier.

The breadth of the activities doesn’t mean there won’t be a focus on the story. When the game leaves Early Access, the story will definitely be more fleshed out and substantial. That will be the time for players to explore the island and get their ending after they beat the game.

Even after the game is completed, there will still be many activities to do, and the Slime Rancher 2 experience won’t stop there. Enjoy the experience now, knowing that you can continue even after Slime Rancher 2’s story comes to an end.