How to beat the Dweller-In-Darkness in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy offers some tentacular mayhem with its Dweller-In-Darkness boss fight, and some may find trouble dealing with the chaos. Thankfully, we’re here to solve your woes as you struggle with this massive monster.

As the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to escape from Lady Hellbender, you are faced with one of her nastiest minions, the Dweller-In-Darkness. Its tentacles smash down onto the ground and can cause problems for Starlord and his crew.

During the first stage of the battle, look out for its huge tentacles. Escape them by dodging out of the way. The other Guardians might not be as attentive, so you may have to revive them quickly. While you’re dodging, fire at its tentacles at the same time with your automatic pistols.

When the Dweller-In-Darkness brings down both of its limbs, it will be staggered. At this moment, order Groot to keep its arms on the ground. This is when to dish out all of your Guardians’ moves. Eventually, you’ll see the triangle button (Y on Xbox or X on Switch) pop up above the tentacle. This will then trigger a quick time event that will cut off one of the monster’s limbs. Follow this step once more, and you’ll get into the next stage of the fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, Lady Hellbender and the Dweller are angry. It will start summoning the jelly-like monsters onto the battlefield. The tentacle attacks will also be faster and more vicious so avoid them as best as you can. The game will outline the danger in red, so keep an eye out.

For when the action gets hectic, hold the left analog stick button and press X (A on Xbox and B on Switch) to propel Starlord into the air. You’ll freely be able to shoot as you gain some distance from the chaos below. Equip the ice bullets and fire upon the jelly with them. They’ll freeze, and you’ll be able to take them out easily.

Next, wait for the two tentacles to slam down again and use Groot to lock them into place. Damage them enough, and you’ll activate the quick time events once again, which will now take place in the red rings on the sides of the level. With so much action going on, you’ll likely get a huddle available to you. Use it to help you take out the onslaught of jelly and the Dweller itself. If you do it successfully, you’ll give buffs to the whole team.

With the monster at its last breath, the Dweller-in-Darkness is raining down flames from the sky. While this sounds bad, Starlord can use this to his advantage. He can cleverly freeze the pool of lava into a rock for Drax to throw. You’ll know when to perform this when the triangle button (Y on Xbox and X on Switch) appears on the screen towards the middle of the platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drax will then automatically throw the rock towards the monster’s belly. Once enough damage is done, the Dweller will fall to the ground. Simply press triangle, Y, or X, to finish the fight.