How to beat the Paradise Protection Protocol in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a narrative that continues way past defeating the Elite Four. In fact, players will discover an entire large subterrain to explore called Area Zero that is filled with powerful Paradox Pokémon from the past or future depending on which version is being played. The final boss of this area, and the game, consists of two hard battles between the trainer and the Paradise Protection Protocol. While the first fight consists of a battle with an AI version of the game’s professor, the Paradise Protection Protocol will then force you to fight your game version’s legendary Pokémon and emerge victorious to truly complete the story. Here’s how to overcome the final encounter in both Scarlet and Violet.

How to beat Koraidon, the Guardian of Paradise in Pokemon Scarlet

The Paradise Protection Protocol will put you in a fight against Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet. Koraidon is level 66 and is a Dragon/Fighting type. While it has a high Attack stat and Speed, it has the huge drawback of having a double weakness to the Fairy type. This means that you can easily shut down Koraidon provided you bring a team that has one or more strong Fairy types. Other good types include Flying, Psychic, Ice, or Dragon.

Most players will instantly think Tinkaton is a good bet, but being part Steel might get it KOed if it can’t get an attack off fast enough. By now, you should have stumbled upon A Flutter Mane or Scream Tail in Area Zero. Both of these Pokémon can easily shut down Koraidon with a single Moonblast or other powerful Fairy type attack. They also have the bulk to survive hits from the legendary Pokémon.

How to beat Miraidon, the Guardian of Paradise in Pokemon Violet

The Paradise Protection Protocol will put you in a fight against Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. Miraidon is level 66 and is a Dragon/Electric type. Miraidon is a little bit more difficult than its partner legendary from Scarlet as it does not sport a double weakness to any type. It does, however, have quite a few weakness. Miraidon is susceptible to Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy type attacks.

Your best bet here is to hit Miraidon with a strong ground Pokémon. Clodsire is a good choice when it comes to taking a beating. Miradon will outspeed almost any ground type, so Clodsire is safer than others. It has insane bulk and high Special Defense and is immune to electric attacks, meaning it will shut down a lot of what Miraidon can do. It also has access to the Yawn attack and Toxic, meaning it either take Miraidon out of the fight for a bit or rot it with poison.

The fights against AI Sada and AI Turo prior to the final battle are no pushovers, so be sure to come prepared for those as well. Fairy types work well in all situations here, and you can’t go wrong with most counters provided they have access to strong attacks.