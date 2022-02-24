How to beat the Raiden Shogun weekly boss fight

Genshin Impact’s patch 2.5 has introduced a new Raiden Shogun boss that players can fight weekly. Like other bosses, players can obtain sweet rewards by defeating the Raiden Shogun boss; however, it’s easier said than done as the fight is very challenging.

How to defeat Raiden Shogun weekly boss

Before you attempt to beat the Raiden Shogun boss, there are some prerequisites that players need to fulfil. Players need to be atleast Adventure Rank 40 or above to access the fight. Furthermore, players need to complete Act I and Act II of Raiden Shogun’s story quest (Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter) beforehand.

Before you take on the boss, it’s vital to understand her different attacking patterns and forms. She has two forms in battle, and each has a distinct skill set. In her normal form, she’ll use a combination of close-range and AoE attacks. She’ll have a meter on her side every battle, indicating Ominous Destiny. Attacking Raiden shogun will gradually fill the meter, and once it is full, she’ll enter Baleful Shadowlord form.

In Baleful Shadowlord form, Raiden Shogun’s damage and attack speed will significantly increase. Furthermore, her resistance will increase, and you’ll do less damage. She will continue to attack you aggressively, and the best bet here is to dodge as much as possible while using Elemental abilities to deal damage. Her Final Calamity attack, in particular, can be very hard to deal with since it covers a large area, and you’ll instantly die if unshielded. An orb will appear on the battlefield when she prepares for the Final Calamity. Hit the orb with Elemental attacks to fully charge the orb. Once done, you’ll get a shield that’ll save you from the Final Calamity attack.

Continue using Elemental skills on Raiden Shogun to reduce her meter. Once full depleted, she’ll get stunned for a brief period. This is the best opportunity to unload all your damage and chunk her health.

Since Raiden Shogun is an Electro user, Pyro and Cyro elements work super well against her. Furthermore, it’s recommended to use characters that rely on Elemental DPS rather than Physical DPS. That said, some of the recommended characters are mentioned below:

Main DPS- Ayaka, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Yoimiya

Sub DPS- Kazuha, Shenhe, Xiangling, Yae Miko

Sub DPS/Support- Raiden Shogun

Support- Noelle, Zhongli

Overall, the battle can be tricky at first, but it becomes easier once you recognise her pattern. Defeating the boss will net players several rewards, including Level up materials, Ascension materials, Artifacts and Weapon enhancing materials.