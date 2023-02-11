How to beat the troll in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy

In your first excursion outside the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Hogwarts Legacy, you take a stroll to Hogsmeade to do some shopping, and perhaps stop off for a butterbeer. Just as you’re thinking about what a nice, cosy little place Hogsmeade is, the ground shakes, windows shatter, and an enormous armored troll leaps into the village square and starts smashing the place up. And now it’s down to you to put a stop to the troll’s destructive antics in the game’s first proper boss battle.

Related: Where to get Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

How to defeat the Armored Troll boss in Hogsmeade

Screenshot by Gamepur

As in many boss battles, the best form of attack is defense against this troll, so it’s important to parry and, even more importantly, dodge in this battle. The battle actually starts with a very quick dodging tutorial, but it feels more like a QTE and you might miss the point of it. The point actually is that Circle/B is the dodge button, and you’re going to need it a lot in this battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you see a red attack indicator, dodge to one side to avoid the troll’s attack. Then attack it repeatedly while it’s vulnerable. Sometimes you’ll also see a yellow attack indicator, in which case, tap Triangle/Y to parry. These attacks will also leave the troll vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you start seeing R1/RB on boxes and barrels around the edge of the square, start tapping that button to use ancient kinetic magic, which picks up and hurls objects at the troll, doing much more damage than your basic attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The key to beating this troll really is dodging, but if you’re struggling to get the hang of it, you might take a bit of damage. Fortunately, you should have plenty of Wiggenweld Potions and you can drink one to heal yourself by tapping down on the D-pad.