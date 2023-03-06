How to block in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

While battling hostiles across the Bronze Sea, knowing how to block enemy strikes in Roblox Arcane Odyssey can be crucial for survival. Whether you are raiding a bandit camp or attempting to board an opposing ship, it is easy to get overwhelmed when multiple mobs focus their assault on you simultaneously. While facing their direction head-on and spamming magic or melee attacks might be tempting, this strategy will likely result in an untimely death, especially if your level or gear is less ideal for the fight. Therefore, knowing how to block enemy attacks is essential for creating an opening or avoiding too much HP loss while attempting to flee.

Related: How to sell gunpowder barrels in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

Blocking attacks in Arcane Odyssey

Screenshot by Gamepur

To block in Roblox Arcane Odyssey, you need to hold down the ‘G’ key, which will cause your player to lift their equipped shield or hold their fists to protect against incoming attacks. Since this game is unavailable on Xbox or mobile platforms, there are no similar inputs for blocking other than ‘G’ on PC. Two things will happen when an enemy strikes you with a melee attack while you are blocking. First, a white visual shockwave will appear, along with the phrase “Blocked!” Next, the enemy will also be momentarily staggered before continuing their assault.

Related: Roblox Arcane Odyssey codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

When an enemy has been staggered after a block in Roblox Arcane Odyssey, this moment is your chance to counterattack or run away. Of course, these two actions become quite tricky to do when fighting multiple opponents. From our testing, you do not need to face the enemy you are blocking attacks from. Your Roblox Avatar can automatically block multiple incoming strikes moderately well in Arcane Odyssey. However, remember that you can still take some damage, especially if the enemy you are battling is much stronger than you. Nonetheless, be sure to always have one finger ready on the ‘G’ key whenever you are preparing for a tough battle.