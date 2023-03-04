How to sell gunpowder barrels in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

After meeting Chief Alfarin and helping out several residents of Redwake in Roblox Arcane Odyssey, you might have encountered several red gunpowder barrels sitting nearby the settlement’s dock. These barrels can be picked up and moved around, but you might be wondering how to use them for your adventure. Like Sea of Thieves, these explosive objects can be used as cargo and sold to specific NPCs on certain islands. While you naturally will not make as much money as clearing a camp of pirates or smugglers, gunpowder barrels can be an easy way to make a quick pouch of Galleons for your journey.

Selling gunpowder barrels and cargo in Arcane Odyssey

Screenshot by Gamepur

Selling gunpowder barrels functions identically to selling ship cargo in Roblox Arcane Odyssey. If this is your first time delivering cargo, you can speak with a Shipwright NPC to learn the basics. Every settlement’s Shipwright has a stack of boxes and supplies next to their location in Roblox. You can purchase supplies from this stash to deliver to another island’s Shipwright for a profit. For instance, we bought a crate at Frostmill Island for 50 Galleons and took it to Elgfrothi at Redwake. The reward for the delivery was 63 Galleons, meaning that we made a profit of 13.

Similarly, you can freely take any gunpowder barrels you find in Arcane Odyssey and deliver them as cargo to another island for 25 Galleons. In our case, we found two gunpowder barrels near the dock at Redwake and brought them to Alice Avery at Frostmill Island for a 50-Galleon reward. The process took less than 3 minutes on our sailboat, making it a decent source of passive income in Roblox Arcane Odyssey, especially since we had already decided to make the trip. However, keep in mind that gunpowder barrels can explode. Nothing happened when we fired at a barrel with our flintlock pistol, but we blew up our character by casting Explosive Magic on the barrel.