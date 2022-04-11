How to breed llamas in Minecraft

Llamas are always one of the oddest animals you can come across in Minecraft. They are not necessarily as popular as some other choices, but their place in the game feels justified, and who does not like llamas? If you are a fan of the long-necked creatures, here is how you can breed llamas in Minecraft.

Before you can get llamas to breed in Minecraft, you first need to tame two of them. Once you have both of them recognizing you as their owner, either fence them in together or put a Lead on them so they don’t run away.

Now that you have your two llamas, you need to feed them a particular food like other you do when breeding many other animals mobs in the game. In the case of llamas, you need to give them Hay Stacks until hearts start appearing from them. You can get Hay Stacks either in Villagers or by taking Wheat to a Crafting Table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Feed both llamas once you have your Hay Stacks until you see hearts floating from them. They will then seek out another llama in love mode, and a baby one will be born. You can then feed that baby to make it mature into an adult faster.