How to Breed Strombonin in My Singing Monsters (MSM)

My Singing Monsters (MSM) allows players to breed different monsters, care for them, and raise them into full-fledged monster pets. The game is full of unique monsters, and each monster has a specific combination of elements you need to use in the breeding process. One of the popular choices for breeding in My Singing Monsters is Strombonin, a Mythical Monster first found on Cold Island. Like all the monsters in the game, Strombonin can only be bred using specific combinations, and if you are interested in knowing how to Breed Strombonin in My Singing Monsters, refer to the guide below.

How to obtain Strombonin in My Singing Monsters

Image via Big Blue Bubble

To obtain Strombonin, you need to breed Spunge and Bowgart on Cold Island. Getting Spunge is pretty easy; use monsters that combine to provide the elements of Air, Plant, and Water. Some possible combinations include Dandidoo + Toe Jammer, Quibble + Potbelly, and Oaktopus + Tweedle. On the other hand, if you want to obtain Bogwart, use monsters that combine to give the elements Plant, Water, and Cold. Combinations include Maw + Potbelly, Oaktopus + Mammott, and Furcorn + Toe Jammer.

Once you have Spunge and Bogwart, you need to keep them in the breeding structure for the standard 23 hours to get the final result. However, it’s worth noting that the success rate isn’t 100% but can be improved using Wishing Torches.

Strombonin cannot be teleported to Mythical Island before reaching level 15. However, after teleporting one to Mystical Island, you can obtain a duplicate Strombonin by breeding Cataliszt and Strombonin.

Players can also get Rare Strombonin by using the same combination mentioned above. That said, Rare Strombonin, like all Rare Monsters, can only be bred in a specific period which the developers will let players know beforehand. While regular Strombonin can be sold for 168,750 Gold, the rare version can net players a decent 375,000 Gold.