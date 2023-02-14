Thestrals are a unique magical beast you can find in Hogwarts Legacy. As you progress through the game, you’ll learn about how you can have them breed to create a baby Thestral, allowing them to prosper in the Room of Requirement, away from the various poachers who are plaguing the several villages surrounding Hogwarts. The process is a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to breed Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to use the breeding pen on Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy

The Breeding Pen is a Spellcraft you’ll acquire when working through the Foal of the Dead quest for Deek. If you do not have this quest, it becomes available as you progress through the story of Hogwarts Legacy, so keep on working on the various side and main quests, and Deek should inquire about you helping him in the Room of Requirement. He’ll ask you to purchase Breeding Pen spellcraft from Hogsmeade, which only appears while working on that quest.

Once you have it, place it inside the same Vivarium you have your Thestrals. Next, you must walk up to the Breeding Pen and interact with it. There, you’ll have an option for the Thestrals to breed, and there will be a timer inside the Breeding Pen showing you how long you have until the Thestral offspring appears. The full process is 30 minutes, so you may want to leave the Room of Requirement to complete other tasks before this one wraps up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After it’s done, return to the Room of Requirement, and check on the family of Thestrals to see how they’re doing. You’ll now have to look after the Thestral offspring and take care of it moving forward.