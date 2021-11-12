how-to-build-and-expand-aviary-domes-in-jurassic-world-evolution-2

Most of the dinosaurs you’ll rescue and house in your facilities require open enclosures surrounded by fences. The kind that stops working and lets the T-rex out. However, some dinosaurs need a bespoke enclosure, especially those with wings. Providing enough space can be tough since Jurassic World Evolution 2 doesn’t explain how to expand those spaces to allow for more fliers. In this guide, we’ll explain how to build and expand aviary domes in your facilities.

Fit the pieces together

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first build an aviary dome, it will look like a sad small circle on its own in your facility. You can still attach a hatchery to it and have dinosaurs delivered, but it won’t be able to house many comfortably, and they’ll try to escape as a result. To expand your aviary dome, place new segments next to the old ones, and they’ll automatically attach once built. This may take a while, but the result is a huge aviary that can house far more fliers than any single dome could.

Don’t build one giant aviary dome and try to house all of your fliers inside it, though. Not all dinosaurs can live together, so it’s important to monitor your fliers and work out what other species they’re comfortable with if any.