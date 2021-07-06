How to build the Ventkids’ Bash Lab in Warframe

The Bash Lab is a new research room that players can build in their Dojo and it was introduced in the Sisters of Parvos update. The current use for the Bash Lab is just building the components for Yareli.

After downloading the update, you can build the Bash Lab instantly. Head for the Clan Dojo and find a doorway you can build it. Search for “Bash Lab” in the search bar and then click on it. The Bash Lab requires the Tenno Lab, 2 Capacity, and 5 Energy to be built. You will also need the following resources, depending on the size of the Clan they will change, however.

1000 Credits

450 Ferrite

250 Circuits

100 Thermal Sludge

1 Forma

The aforementioned resource costs are for the smallest Clans. The usual multipliers will impact large Clans:

Ghost – x1

Shadow – x3

Storm – x10

Mountain – x30

Moon – x100

Once the Bash Lab has been built, go to the console on the back right of the room and interact with it to find the options to make the Yareli component blueprints.

This guide is under construction.