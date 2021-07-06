How to get Yareli in Warframe

Yareli is the latest Warframe to be added to Digital Extremes sprawling looter shooter and will be available for players to farm after the release of the Sisters of Parvos update.

We will return to this article after the release of the Warframe, adding any additional details that players will need to get their hands on the new Yareli Warframe.

How to get Yareli

Players can get the main blueprint for Yareli by finishing the Waverider quest. Upon logging in after the update, players will receive an Inbox message from Roky, one of the vent kids. Players will need to have completed the Vox Solaris quest to be able to begin the Waverider quest, however.

The components for Yareli can then be earned by completing research inside the new Bash Lab that will be added to the game with the Sisters of Parvos update. The Bash Lab can be built in the Clan Dojo just like the Tenno Lab, Chem Lab, etc. We currently assume that players will need to build the lab and then perform research to get the blueprints, but will confirm these details when the update is released.

Yareli’s Murlina ability spawns a health-based k-drive that Yareli can drive around on in-mission and it is possible to redirect some of the damage you take to Merulina while on board. Aquablades casts a swirl of blades around Yareli that damage foes, and finally Cyclone Strike gathers enemies in a fast-casting AOE and launches them into the air.