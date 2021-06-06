How to build underground storage in Going Medieval

The summer months in Going Medieval can become extremely brutal because of the hot days. The warm weather makes it incredibly difficult to keep any of your food fresh, forcing you to push your villagers to constantly find new ways to produce food or find them starving. Luckily, there is a method to keep some of your food preserved from the dreaded heat, and that’s by taking advantage of underground storage.

To create an underground area, you need to dig. You can dig by mining a certain location designating a mining location. You can do this by clicking the pickaxe icon on your screen’s lower right hand and then highlighting a certain area that you want your villagers to dig. After you’ve done that, increase the priority of the mining task of any villager good at mining, and they’ll handle it whenever they can find the time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to make sure you mine two layers down. The first layer is okay, but we’ve found the area becomes colder when you reach a second level, so after you’ve mined the first layer, highlight the location one more time for your villager to dig deeper. Before you make the second layer, make a staircase on one side of the underground storage area. Your villagers are going to need this to make your way down. For the second layer that you highlight to mine, make sure to leave a single strip of land for your villagers to use to walk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With both layers mined up, and a pair of staircases, the next step is to surround that area with walls, a roof, and a door for your villagers to use to enter it. Make sure the door is in front of the stairs so they can walk right down into it. You want to treat the underground storage area just like a regular room, where any items inside of it would otherwise decay without a roof over it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have your walls constructed and the roof is finished, the final thing to do is to make the location a stockpile area. You can do this by going to the lower left hand of your screen and clicking the ‘zone’ tab or by hitting the F7 key. You can then highlight the area you want to make your stockpile location, click on it, and then click on the ‘food’ and ‘carcass’ piles that you want to allow your villagers to store there. All of your food should go there, but under the ‘carcass’ tab, make sure to deselect humans because you don’t want dead attackers being stuck in there.

To make sure this is the only location your villagers store food, go to your default storage area, and make sure to deselect food. Now, your villagers will only place food in the underground storage area, preserving them during the hot summer months.