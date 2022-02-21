The next Season for Destiny 2 has arrived, the Season of the Risen. It will be available alongside the larger expansion, The Witch Queen. In it, you’ll gain a variety of rewards as you level up the battle pass throughout the Season, gifting you numerous items and resources you’ll need as you fight against Savathûn. Before you can level up the Season of the Risen pass, you’ll need to grab it. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy the Season of the Risen Season Pass in Destiny 2.

The Season of the Risen Season Pass is separate from The Witch Queen DLC. There will be two tracks available, the Premium Season Pass and the free version. Everyone who plays Destiny 2 during the Season of the Risen will have access to the free version, but you’ll gain access to all of the rewards on this track if you buy the Premium tier.

You cannot outright purchase the Season of the Risen pass. Instead, you’ll need to head over to the Eververse Store and buy the Season Pass for 1,000 Silver, the game’s premium currency. You’ll have to make sure you have 1,000 Silver on your account or buy 1,000 Silver first before going after the Season Pass. You can buy the Silver before the Season drops or on the same day.

If you’re struggling to try and grab the 1,000 Silver or the Season of the Risen Season Pass, we recommend remaining patient and waiting for the Destiny 2 servers to settle down if you’re trying to do it the same day as the expansion launches. Because the Season Pass is available alongside The Witch Queen expansion, many players will attempt to jump into the game simultaneously, causing a large number of queue times.