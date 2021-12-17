How to catch Fletchling during December 2021 Community Day in Pokémon Go

The December 2021 Community Day event in Pokémon Go gives you the chance to encounter many of the celebrated Pokémon promoted in previous Community Days. These Pokémon will have increased shiny chances, and they come with an exclusive move they can learn before the end of the event, so long as you can evolve them. Fletchling is one of those Pokémon, and if you want to compete in the Great or Ultra League, we highly recommend it. Here’s what you need to know about catching Fletchling during December 2021’s Community Day in Pokémon Go.

Fletching is a Pokémon that will be appearing during the December 18 and 19 dates of the event from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local timezone. However, you can only encounter Fletchling in the wild. This means you’ll want to explore your local neighborhood and try to find it as often as you can while you roam around. You can increase your chances of a Fletchling appearing by adding incense to your character or by placing a lure down on a PokéStop to bring it to you.

Fletchling will not appear as an egg reward, and it won’t appear in raids. That means you only want to focus on finding it in the wild. In addition, during the event dates, Fletchling has an increased chance to appear on December 18. While it can still appear on December 19, you have a much better chance of finding it in the wild on Saturday. If you’re trying to hunt down more Fletchling Candy, or an improved Talonflame, Saturday, December 18, will be the best time to find it.