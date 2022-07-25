Articuno is well-known in Pokémon for being one of the first legendary Pokémon. This icy elemental bird has their fanbase, but since its inclusion, it received a new form in the Galar region introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Now those new versions will appear in Pokémon Go. Here is how to catch Galarian Articuno in Pokémon Go.

How to get Galarian Articuno in Pokémon Go

Galarian Articuno is a legendary creature that, unlike other legendaries, is not available in Raids, at least as of this writing. From what we currently know, you can only encounter this new form of Articuno when you activate your Daily Adventure Incense. During the 15-minute timer of this item’s use, you will have a very small chance for this now Psychic and Flying-type to appear while you are moving. It will not likely appear if you are standing still in the game, so keep moving during this 15 minutes. When this happens, you need to jump at the chance to try and catch it. Throw all of your best items at catching it because it has a very high chance of running away upon a failed throw. Use Golden Razz Berries and Ultra Balls if you have them.

Unfortunately, that is the only known way as of this writing to get Galarian Articuno. We will update this article if we get any more information on additional ways to get them, like through five-star Raids or other special events. You only get one chance a day to use the Daily Adventure Incense, so don’t feel down if you don’t see one of the legendaries while using it. From our knowledge, the spawn rate is incredibly low, so we recommend continuously coming back and using it each day until you encounter the legendary you want.

We will update this article as we get more information on the status of Galarian Articuno.