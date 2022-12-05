One of the Pokémon you need to find during Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event is Galarian Farfetch’d. It’s a Fighting-type Pokémon and distinctly different from the Farfetch’d you can encounter in the Kanto region. Finding this Pokémon is never easy, but it will be even more difficult if you try to complete the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Galarian Farfetch’d during the Mythic Blade event in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Galarian Farfetch’d during Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event

The only way you can find Galarain Farfetch’d is by completing specific Field Research tasks available during the Mythic Blade event. You can acquire them by spinning a PokéStop or a Gym Dial that you find while walking around your local area. If you already have at least three Field Research tasks in your Research tab, you won’t be able to grab more. We recommend you drop those and replace them with any Event Exclusive ones while the Mythic Blade is happening in your area from December 6 to 11. The event-exclusive tasks will have a distinct highlight around them, making them easy to point out.

Only a handful of these tasks are available for the Mythic Blade event. The two you are looking for are the Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon or the Power Up Pokémon 15 Times. Both of these Field Research tasks that come from the Mythic Blade event will give you Galarian Farfetch’d encounters, and there is a chance you can catch a shiny version.

For the sake of the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, you only need to catch Galarian Farfetch’d once for it to count. You can grab more of these Field Research tasks if you want to catch more of them to earn Farfetch’d candy.