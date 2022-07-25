How to catch Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go

Galarian Moltres is in Pokémon Go, making a surprise appearance in the mobile game. You have an opportunity to add this legendary Galarian Pokémon to your collection, and it’s widely different from its traditional Fire and Flying-type Kanto version. However, how you go about catching it is widely different from the normal legendary Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go.

Where to find a Galarian Moltres

The only way to catch a Galarian Moltres is by having the Daily Adventure Incense. This item is available by completing the A Mysterious Incense Part 1 special research. Upon completing the Special Research, you will receive your chance to use the Daily Adventure Incense, which you can use once daily. The item will last for 15 minutes. While active, multiple Pokémon will be lured to your location, such as Galarian Moltres and the other Galarian legendaries, such as Articuno and Zapdos.

However, it is not a guaranteed encounter. These are legendary Pokémon, which means your chances of finding this Pokémon in the wild are low. However, if you do not catch it the first time using the item, you will have the opportunity to encounter it each time you use it in the future. The Daily Adventure Incense does not take up any item space, and it refreshes at the start of a new day.

When encountering a Galarian Moltres or the other Galarian Pokémon, we recommend using a Golden Razz Berry and Ultra Balls to increase your chances of adding them to your collection. Unfortunately, these Pokémon have a high flee rate and even lower capture rate. Therefore, we doubt players will catch them on their first try.