Gimmighoul and Gholdengo arrive to Pokémon Go, but only for players with a Nintendo Switch

The Pokémon Day live stream highlighted many exciting releases throughout the Pokémon franchise. On top of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansions, Pokémon Go players can now find Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon Go. However, there’s a catch. The only way for Gimmighoul to appear in Pokémon Go is if players send a postcard to their Scarlet and Violet games on the Nintendo Switch. It seems any player who doesn’t have one will miss out.

Well before the announcement, it had been datamined that Gimmighoul and Gholdengo would debut in the mobile game. How the process works is players send a postcard to their Scarlet and Violet games, and when they send the postcard, they receive a Coin Bag and a Golden Lure. The Coin Bag is used like an incense, drawing Gimmighoul to players, and then the Golden Lure is used on PokéStops, turning them into Gold PokéStops.

Although all players benefit from a Gold PokéStop, only those who use a Coin Bag on their character can encounter Gimmighoul. If a Pokémon Go player does not have their Nintendo account attached to their mobile device or have access to these games, Gimmighoul won’t appear. This might be how it works at the start, and Coin Bags might appear in the future as a reward through unique events, but for now, without a Nintendo Switch, not every Pokémon Go player can have a Gimmighoul encounter.

Gold PokéStops arrived several months ago, well before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released. When this happened, a new Pokémon was discovered, and everyone learned about Gimmighoul before it began to appear in the Paldea region. We haven’t seen Golden PokéStops since this time, but with Golden Lures arriving, they should appear in-game far more frequently.

We’re curious to see how Niantic handles adding Gimmighoul to the mobile game and if Gholdengo is as powerful as it was in Scarlet and Violet.