How to catch Sewaddle during Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go

Sustainability Week is in full swing in Pokémon Go. You have the chance to capture a variety of Pokémon, such as Binacle as it makes its debut or the shiny form of Trubbish. If you capture enough Binacle, you might even acquire enough candy to evolve it into Barbaracle. It’s not the best Pokémon, but it’s a decent option for any player who wants to add a new Rock and Water-type Pokémon to their collection. During the Sustainability Week event, players also have the chance to capture Sewaddle, the Bug and Grass-type Pokémon.

There is only one way to encounter Sewaddle during the Sustainability Week event, acquiring a field research task. You can receive these by passing Pokéstops or Gyms in your local area and receive them in your daily research task list. You can only carry three of these at a time. The one you’re looking for that rewards you with a Sewaddle encounter is the field research task that requires you to use incense. When you have that particular field research task, you’ll be able to receive Sewaddle as a reward.

Sewaddle is Bug and Grass-type Pokémon that eventually evolves into Leavanny, also a Bug and Grass-type. It is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Rock-type attacks, but it is resistant against Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves. It has various weaknesses, making it an extremely risky bet to use in most PvP encounters. If you think Leavanny fits into your Pokémon team, you’ll want to use it in the Great or Ultra Leagues. It’s an extremely niche Pokémon. The best moveset it can learn will be bug bite as the fast move, followed by leaf blade and x-scissor for its charged moves.

Sewaddle does appear in the wild, but if you’ve wanted to capture this Pokémon, the field research task for Sustainability Week is a good opportunity to add it to your collection securely.