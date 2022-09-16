How to catch Togedemaru in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is an ever-evolving game, as new additions are regularly released for players to catch and collect. One of those friendly monsters making its debut in Pokémon Go is Togedemaru, the Roly-Poly Pokémon. Togedemaru is an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon that was originally featured in the Generation VII Region of Alola in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Togedemaru looks similar to a couple of other Electric rodents such as Pikachu and Dedenne. Though, the Roly-Poly Pokémon is a bit different in that its dual typing makes it resistant to many other Pokémon types: Normal, Rock, Bug, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Poison, and Steel types to be exact. Here’s how you can add the Pokémon to your Pokédex.

Where to find Togedemaru in Pokémon Go

Due to Togedemaru’s Electric-typing, it can be spotted most frequently in urban areas such as cities, colleges, and train stations. Players wanting to increase their chances of encountering Togedemaru can use a Magnetic Lure, which attracts more Rock, Electric, and Steel-type Pokémon to the area. Since Togedemaru is both Electric and Steel-type, this would be advised to increase your odds of encountering the Pokémon outside of events.

Togedemaru will become available in the Test Your Mettle Steel-type Pokémon celebration beginning on September 16 at 10 AM local time. This event will last until September 21 at 8 PM local time and will drastically increase Togedemaru spawn rates. During this event, players can catch Togedemaru in the Wild, encounter them in Timed Research Tasks, and battle in One-Star Raids. However, players should note that Togedemaru will not be available in its shiny form during this event and will likely be released at a later date.