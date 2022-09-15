Is Togedemaru good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Togedemaru is one of the many Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. It might not be as powerful as legendary or Ultra Beast, but it has its place in the mobile game. Knowing its strengths and weaknesses can make it a useful Pokémon, and it might even surprise you how good it is against other players. This guide covers how to best use Togedemaru and if it’s good in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Togedemaru

Togedemaru is an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ground, Fighting, and Fire-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. The number of attacks it can resist is incredible, but it has a significant downside of taking a massive amount of damage from any Ground-type moves. Unfortunately, Ground-type attacks are some of the more common moves and Pokémon available in the Battle League, but that doesn’t end Togedemaru’s career in Pokémon Go. It still has plenty of use.

The stats on Togedemaru are also good. It has a maximum CP of 2,160, an attack of 162, a defense of 126, and a stamina of 140. You will primarily want to use it in the Great League, but it might be useful in the Ultra League if you give it XL Candy to reach this level, boosting it to a maximum CP of 2442, an attack of 172, a defense of 134, and a stamina of 149.

Togedemaru does not have an extensive moveset, but it doesn’t need one. The most it can learn are fantastic, and the best moveset available includes the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged moves Wild Charge and Fell Stinger.

While Thunder Shock is not powerful, it provides Togedemaru with plenty of energy each time, allowing it to use Wild Charge and Fell Stinger reasonably often. Fell Stinger is an excellent Bug-type move that is a better bait attack, and it provides Togedemaru with an attack power buff. Wild Charge is likely the more damage-heavy move, but it comes with a debuff to the defensive power.

Is Togedemaru good?

Overall, Togedemaru’s balanced stats and superb moveset make it a must-have capture for any Pokémon Go player. Although Togedemaru is not a powerhouse choice, being a Steel-type makes it challenging to counter. Still, it forces you to build around it and protect it from any Ground-type counters an opponent might have waiting for you. Regardless, we highly recommend taking Togedemaru to the Great League and later to the Ultra League when you earn enough XL candy to reach level 50.