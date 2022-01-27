How to change a Pokémon’s moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As you play through Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will find yourself gathering up a lot of Pokémon. As the level up, they will gain access to new moves, the building blocks of their arsenal and what they use during combat.

Experimenting with different moves is vital, as it allows players to explore different tactics and synergies for taking on the more powerful threats in the game.

How to change moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

When a Pokémon learns a new move you will have the option to replace an existing move at that time. If you would prefer to do it later, all you need to do is is go and check the Pokémon in your satchel.

Image via Nintendo

As soon as you have a Pokémon you can open your satchel by pressing up on the D-Pad, then go to the Pokémon you wish to give a new name and click on them. You will see the below options:

Check Summary

Change Moves

Change Name

Cancel

Select Change Move to be able to assign any previously learned moves to the Pokmeon, but remember that you will need to swap out another move for them. Make sure to experiment with different moves, and don’t be afraid to mix things up if you are struggling in a particular battle or against certain types.