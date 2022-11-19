Kofu is one of the eight Gym Leaders you can battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will need to defeat him to earn the Water-type badge, giving you access to stronger Pokémon and making it easier for them to obey you in combat. How you go about defeating him will be specific, and you want to ensure you bring the best Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Gym Leader Kofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Gym Leader Kofu Pokémon weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Kofu will use three Pokémon against you. Because he is giving you the Water-type badge, these will primarily be Water-type Pokémon.

Kofu’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon Kofu will use against you is Veluza, a Water and Psychic-type Pokémon. Because it’s a Water and Psychic-type, it will be weak against Electric, Grass, Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. It can use a Flying-type move called Pluck, so be careful if you use Grass-type Pokémon against it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kofu’s second Pokémon

The second Pokémon you need to defeat is Wugtrio, a Water-type Pokémon. Even though it is a variant of Dugtrio, Wugtrio is purely a Water-type, so make sure to use Grass and Electric-type attacks it to defeat it quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kofu’s third Pokémon

The third and final Pokémon Kofu uses in this battle is Crabominable. Although this is originally a Fighting and Ice-type, Kofu will use a Water Tera form for this Pokémon, and you will need to use Electric or Grass-type attacks to defeat it, although it can still use Fighting and Ice-type attacks you, on top of Water-types. There will be a point close to the end of the fight Kofu announces his big move, and Crabominable begins to use Crabhammer against you.

Upon defeating Kofu, you will receive the Water-type badge, bringing you one step closer to completing the Victory Road Treasure Hunt.