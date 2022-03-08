How to change attires in WWE 2K22

In WWE 2K22, users will have the ability to use unlockable, as well as custom attires across WWE 2K22’s game modes. This includes traditional offline play, as well as Universe mode. This feature has been in many WWE video games from the past, and that tradition continues once again for WWE 2K22. But how can you set these attires for use in-game? You’ll need to change attires before heading out to the ring, and here’s how can you do just that.

To change attires in WWE 2K22, go the Match setup menu. After selecting a WWE wrestler, players will be tasked to choose from an available attire, if applicable. Several wrestlers, including WWE 2K22 cover athlete Rey Mysterio, Batista, and Seth Rollins have multiple attire options in the game. Some, though, need to be unlocked via the 2K Showcase that features Rey Mysterio.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If no attire can be chosen at the start menu, users can always choose to make a custom attire via the Creation suite in WWE 2K22. Players will be able to customize all aspects of the attire, including the type of lower body pants and/or tights, as well as the colors and images on each particular item.