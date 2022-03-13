How to change battle set loadouts in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

With a total of 18 jobs in the demo and 27 in the final release, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has a lot to dig into. Whether you’re constantly changing jobs for fun or only occasionally moving outside your comfort zone for specific instances, you’re going to want at least a few battle set loadouts handy.

The game briefly introduces the concept of setting presets early in its tutorial, but doesn’t provide much elaboration. Why is it important to save presets? With so much loot, each with affinities for the various jobs, you need to be conscious of what to save and what to disassemble. You also don’t want to waste time constantly respeccing gear every time you switch jobs.

Changing loadouts

Screenshot by Gamepur

Select the “Change Preset” menu option while at save cubes or on the world map. This brings up a screen that shows your current loadout at the top, followed by 100 blank slots. Different battle sets can be set to each of the 100 slots.

In order to save your existing loadout, press square on PlayStation or “X” on Xbox while hovering over a slot to edit it. This opens up a submenu with a few different options, such as being able to set a name. Ignore those and select the option entitled “Save Battle Set.” This saves everything from equipped gear to all of your combo and command abilities. If you want, you can even have two separate presets consisting of the same jobs with different combo and command abilities.

Remember that these presets need to be continually updated. Because you acquire so much loot, it wont be long before you find better weapons or armor for specific jobs. This will require equipping the new gear to the associated job, then overwriting the preset using the same method outlined above. If you happen to save a preset five hours in, then play around with other jobs for 10 hours without returning, that preset will be stuck with the early-game gear.

In order to recall any of the loadouts, you’ll need to press “X” on PlayStation or “A” on Xbox while hovering over a slot to select that preset. The phrasing can be a little alarming as a popup message asks if you want to overwrite the battle set with the selected preset. All this means is that the preset will become your new active set. You won’t have to worry about your active set messing with an already saved preset.