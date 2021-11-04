How to change cars in Forza Horizon 5

Considering that there are a vast amount of cars in Forza Horizon 5, there’s a pretty good chance you won’t want to use just one during your time in Mexico. Switching cars in Forza Horizon 5 is not all that complicated, and there are a number of methods to do so. Here’s what you need to do.

There are a couple of different ways to switch cars in Forza Horizon 5. One, you can go to the Forza Horizon Mexico Festival site. Here, you can go to ‘My Cars’ in the Garage section. Select a car you want to use with A, and then pick the ‘Get in Car’ option. The same steps, by the way, can also be performed at your current house.

Alternatively, you can switch cars without heading to the Horizon Festival site. You can also change cars while out in the scenic roads of Mexico. To do that, go to the pause menu and scroll towards the Cars tab. Select the ‘Change Car’ option, and this is where you will actually switch vehicle. You should also see the number of cars you currently own, as well.

Much like with the former method, find the car you want to use, and select it with A. Then, pick the ‘Get in Car’ option and you will automatically be placed in your new selection.