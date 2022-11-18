Emoting is a pretty common feature nowadays and you can use the mechanic in almost any game that you play. In past Pokémon games, you couldn’t perform any emotes. In fact, you couldn’t even emote in Pokémon Sword and Shield unless you felt like spinning around and dancing. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come with a whole bunch of different emotes that you can perform and they are quite easy to use. This guide will show you how to emote in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to perform emotes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is easy to overlook the ability to emote in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since past Pokémon games didn’t feature this ability. Not even the last Pokémon game Legends Arceus allowed you to perform emotes and that one changed the game in a serious way. The closest you could ever get to emoting was the dance in Pokémon Sword and Shield which was used to evolve Milcery into Alcremie.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to perform an emote in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is press up on the D-Pad. This will bring up the entire list of emotes that you can perform. While the list isn’t long, consisting of 14 different options, you can finally show your friends how you are feeling about their actions whenever they join your group and you roam around the Paldea region together.

After opening the emote menu, select the emote you wish to perform and press the A button. Some emotes, like Clapping, are quick while others, like Make a Heart, will have your character stand in place performing the action until you press the A button again to make them stop. You can exit out of the menu with the B button during an emote to snag a nice picture as well.