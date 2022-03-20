How to change difficulties in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin can be a tough action RPG if you have it set to the wrong difficulty. At the start, there are three to choose from, with another being available after you finish the game. Here’s how to change your difficulties in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to change your difficulty on the fly while you’re in-game. Instead, you’ll need to get to the world map screen. From there, press the touchpad button on the PS5 to alter the difficulty to how you’d like it. It would likely be a select button of some kind for other platforms like Xbox and possibly PC. Here are the following difficulties you can choose:

Story Mode A more casual experience for those who want to experience the narrative in a brisk fashion.

Action Mode For those more familiar with action games and want a good challenge rather than an easy breeze playthrough.

Hard Mode A difficulty that will make the game tough and is for veterans of the action genre, who have played the likes of Elden Ring, Nioh, Dark Souls, Kingdom Hearts III on Critical, and other similar titles.

Chaos Mode This is an even harder difficulty for those who want to be stretched to the absolute limit. It’s unlocked after finishing the campaign that’s around 15 to 18 hours long.



Making the difficulty harder will give you more rewards in the long run, so it might be best to stick with the Hard Mode if you’re proficient in action gameplay.