How to change FOV in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 once again allows players to parkour through a beautifully designed world while being chased by all manner of creatures. If you like a game with a nice wide FOV you may be a little disappointed with what is on offer in the base game. The good news is that there is a way to change this, as long as you on PC.

First, you need to get to the following folder:

C>Documents>Dying Light 2>out>settings

In this folder, you will find two “screen saver” files. One is called Audio, and the other is called video. Right-click in the folder and create a Notepad document, calling it anything you like. Open the Notepad document and drag and drop the Video file into it.

The fill will contain two different areas of information. In the first area, all the lines start with an exclamation point. These are just descriptions of what each command does. The second area are the commands their relevant values.

In the second area, at the bottom, type ExtraGameFov(20.00), this will set the FOV to 20 points larger than the default one. Please note, this command is for additional FOV on top of the base, so if you put in too high a value your camera will be unusable.

After that, click the close button on the Notepad file and agree to save the document, then start up the game. You should be able to enjoy your new FOV value. If you want to change it again, you need to follow the above steps to once again alter it in the Video document.