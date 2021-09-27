How to change FUT club name in FIFA 22

If you’ve never played FIFA before, you might want to make sure that you have changed your club name before getting started. EA will start you off with a random club name, so you’ll have to modify the name if you want a brand new. If you’re a returning player, though, your team name will return from FIFA 21.

Regardless if you’re a new or returning player, you might be curious as to how you can change your Football Ultimate Team (FUT) club name in FIFA 22. We have you covered, so let’s take a look at what you need to do.

Changing your FUT club name in FIFA 22 works mostly the same as how it had to be done in FIFA 21. To change your FUT club name, go and select the Objectives tab at the Main Menu. Scroll through the list of objectives until you see ‘The Basics’ set. It should be in the Foundations portion of the Objectives.

Once you’ve gotten here, find the objective that requires you to change your name. Select it using Y/Triangle, as this will take you to the change team name option. Here, you will be able to change the name, plus the team abbreviation.