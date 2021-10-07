How to change profile icon in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Want to show your fandom towards one character or franchise in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl online? You can certainly do that in this Nicktoon fighting game. With 55 to choose from overall, there’s a lot of customization on offer for your online profile.

Your profile icon will show up next to your name and rating online. You can let Aang, Korra, Nigel Thornberry, and many other characters be your icon for your online presence. To change it, first, go to the Online mode screen in the game. Under Competitive Play, Quick Play, and Online Lobbies, there’s a smaller vertical purple icon called Player Profile. Select it with the X button (or A button on Xbox and Nintendo systems).

From here, you can change the profile icon and press the confirm button to change it to your desired image.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may see that there are many profile icons that have a padlock. To unlock these, you must complete the arcade mode as multiple different characters. If you’re a fan of Invader Zim and want another icon based on the cartoon, finish the arcade mode with Zim.