How to beat the arcade mode quickly in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Everything is Connected achievement guide

Completing the arcade mode with every character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a daunting task, but if you’re willing to let go of your dignity, it can be done relatively quickly. Getting the Everything is Connected achievement or trophy is certainly a task that can be completed, despite how repetitive it is.

To beat the arcade mode quickly, go to the character selection screen. On the bottom right, you’ll see the difficulty level. Make sure it is selected as Very Easy. While this is a move that some may scoff at, this is the fastest and easiest way of finishing the arcade mode with every Nicktoon on the roster. You have five lives while the opponent only has one. The AI is also relatively dumb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you start the Arcade mode, you’ll have seven matches to complete but with every second match, you are given a choice between two stages. Make sure you pick the one that is the flattest and has the least hazards on the map like Jellyfish Fields, Ghost Zone, and Royal Woods Cemetary. Avoid stages like Powdered Toast Rumble and Wild Waterfall for maximum speed.

When you’re fighting, try to find your chosen character’s spike attack. For example, with Toph, she has a wall slam that can spike opponents down to the abyss in a diagonal fashion. Spike attacks are quick and easy ways to take out your foes. Due to the Very Easy and dumb foes on the battlefield, they have trouble recovering onto the stage after being hit. Take advantage of this.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have completed an arcade run, you’ll see a colored marker on the bottom right of the character’s panel. This will tell you which characters have been completed and which haven’t (if they don’t have a marker). Do this 19 times, and you’ll get the Everything is Connected achievement or trophy.